Insider Selling: Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,060,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

