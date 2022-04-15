Insider Selling: Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Sells 1,925 Shares of Stock

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IIM stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
