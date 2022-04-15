Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HubSpot stock traded down $19.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -266.75 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

