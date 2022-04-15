Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 13,668 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,621,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 353,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.51. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

