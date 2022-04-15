Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 7th, Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70.

HAL opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Halliburton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $41,899,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

