Insider Selling: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells 1,438 Shares of Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,916.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

Shares of FET stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

