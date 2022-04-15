Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells 138,643 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $3,719,791.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,498.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Scott Struthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $541,186.38.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $26.00. 561,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $406,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $445,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

