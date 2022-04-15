Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $2,136,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Coursera by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $193,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $2,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Coursera by 5,094.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

