Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,130.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $11,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,737,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,866,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 1,400 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $5,334.00.
  • On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.

Shares of BFI opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

