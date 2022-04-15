Insider Buying: Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Insider Buys 60,000 Shares of Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Rating) insider Christine Bartlett purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,980.00 ($21,466.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sigma Healthcare’s payout ratio is -428.57%.

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It operates a network of branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, WholeLife, and PharmaSave brands.

