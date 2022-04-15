Insider Buying: Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Purchases A$792,512.67 in Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Rating) insider Ian Trahar acquired 49,532,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$792,512.67 ($587,046.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Get Seafarms Group alerts:

About Seafarms Group (Get Rating)

Seafarms Group Limited operates as an aquaculture company in Australia. It is involved in operating, marketing, and selling of fresh and frozen farmed prawns under the Crystal Bay Prawns and Crystal Bay Tiger Prawns brand; and the development of land-based aquaculture projects. It also exports its products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seafarms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seafarms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.