Insider Buying: Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) Insider Purchases A$792,512.67 in Stock

Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG – Get Rating) insider Ian Trahar acquired 49,532,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$792,512.67 ($587,046.42).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.56.
About Seafarms Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Seafarms Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seafarms Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.