Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires A$138,880.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.89 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of A$138,880.00 ($102,874.07).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.34 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of A$133,400.00 ($98,814.81).
- On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.03 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of A$140,330.00 ($103,948.15).
- On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.21 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of A$142,140.00 ($105,288.89).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.
Eagers Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
