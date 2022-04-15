Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPXHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 1,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,111. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.