Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,085.8 days.
IPXHF stock remained flat at $$11.74 on Friday. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.
