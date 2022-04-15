Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,085.8 days.

IPXHF stock remained flat at $$11.74 on Friday. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

