Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $39.26 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.