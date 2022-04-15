Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Innovative Food stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

