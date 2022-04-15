Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.29.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. City State Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

