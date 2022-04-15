ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €15.30 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.63) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.80) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.62 ($14.80).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

