Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.64.

Infosys stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

