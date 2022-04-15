Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.31

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.31 and traded as high as C$14.45. Income Financial Trust shares last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 2,701 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.07.
Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)
Featured Articles
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Income Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.