Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,448 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $75,846.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,510.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 294 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $17,839.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $99,206.55.

On Monday, February 14th, Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86.

PI traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,758. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $53,585,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $19,053,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth $10,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

