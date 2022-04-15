Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,011.00.

OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 152,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

