Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.62. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

