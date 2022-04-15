Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.62. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.