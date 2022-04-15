ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 275.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 213.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 155,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 54.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

