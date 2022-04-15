Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iluka Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.
Iluka Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.
