Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iluka Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3793 per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

