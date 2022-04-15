Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lowered by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 622.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,914 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $336.49. The stock had a trading volume of 582,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,853. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

