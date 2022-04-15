II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 498,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

