iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Purchases 453,496 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 1,344,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
