iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Purchases 453,496 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 1,344,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

