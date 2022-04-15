Idavoll Network Market Cap Hits $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.22 or 0.07475839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.00 or 0.99794193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041391 BTC.

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

