ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICFI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of ICF International stock remained flat at $$99.21 during trading on Thursday. 64,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,335. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

