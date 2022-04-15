IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56.

Shares of IMG stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.1403057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

