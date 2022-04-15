Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.98. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 3,182 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.91%.

About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

