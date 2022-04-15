Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Hypera has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.78.
