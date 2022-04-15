Hyper Finance Reaches Market Cap of $13,385.62 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $13,385.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.62 or 0.07537688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.20 or 0.99846766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

