Hydra Market Capitalization Achieves $71.11 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $8.26 or 0.00020449 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $71.11 million and approximately $351,279.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydra has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.29 or 0.07413332 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,406.35 or 1.00005666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Hydra’s total supply is 18,367,860 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

