Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Up 5%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.83 and last traded at $92.41. 12,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,010,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.