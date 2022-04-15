Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the March 15th total of 167,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 40.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 232,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,827. The stock has a market cap of $292.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huttig Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

