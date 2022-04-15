Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $627.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00364807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00086428 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00096151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

