Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,597. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

