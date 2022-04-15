Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after buying an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

Shares of HUM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.56. 1,602,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.