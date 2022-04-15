Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Huaneng Power International stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77.
About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
