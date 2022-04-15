Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Huaneng Power International stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

