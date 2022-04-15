HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $496.67.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.30) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.49) to GBX 565 ($7.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,497,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,576,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.94. 1,913,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

