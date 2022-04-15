HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.70 ($6.99).

HSBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.17) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.95) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.16) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.91) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday.

Get HSBC alerts:

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.67), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($285,022.67).

HSBC stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 522.40 ($6.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,222,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,962,227. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.39). The company has a market cap of £105.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 519.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 471.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.