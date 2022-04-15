H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

