Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HOVNP stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.