Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin Sells 20,214 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $2,286,607.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HZNP opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

