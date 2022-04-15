Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin Sells 20,214 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $2,286,607.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HZNP opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.
HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
