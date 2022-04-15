Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,085.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $99,085.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.88 or 0.07554585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.01 or 0.99867904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041943 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

