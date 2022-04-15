HOPR Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $531,543.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.69 or 0.07467513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,366.74 or 0.99990237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041764 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

