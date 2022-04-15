Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HOMB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

