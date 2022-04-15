HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.91 and last traded at C$15.01. Approximately 10,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 11,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLS shares. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$494.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -31.30%.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

