Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $37.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.09) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,469.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

